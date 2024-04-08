MaXXXine trailer reveals connection to infamous ’80s serial killer

Ti West’s final franchise installment MaXXXine changes pace to the glamour of ’80s Hollywood — while the trailer introduces one of the era’s most infamous real-life serial killers.

Mia Goth returns for one final adventure in Ti West’s slasher horror trifecta in MaXXXine, reprising her role as Maxine. While considered a sequel to X and Pearl, the movie’s storyline takes place right after the first movie’s events with Maxine venturing to Hollywood.

She hopes to continue her career amid what happened in X. While Maxine’s past begins to creep up on her, the official trailer adds another horror-inducing tale in the ’80s. The Night Stalker is running rampant on the streets of Los Angeles and inciting pure terror among young women. It looks like the trail of blood will lead to Maxine’s secrets being revealed.

In the official trailer, Maxine is seen walking with her friend who’s visibly afraid to be out late at night with the “freakin Night Stalker guy on the loose.” Multiple news reports talk about the Night Stalker as he has committed atrocious murders around L.A.

MaXXXine’s trailer has created the ultimate connection to a serial killer no one can forget. From 1984 until his arrest in 1985, Richard Ramirez committed multiple crimes that have him jotted down as one of the most infamous killers to have existed in America.

Named the Night Stalker, Ramirez was sent to death row. He was convicted of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries. His crimes make even the most seasoned true crime fans cringe as his methods of murder would make anyone sick to their stomachs.

To top it off, he was often highlighted by the media for his satanic rituals and occult fascination. The trailer even shows his victims branded with a pentagram on their faces — a tell-tale sign of the Night Stalker’s work at the time.

Based on the movie trailer, the Night Stalker’s reign of terror is at its prime as the story takes place in 1985. The question is, is the Night Stalker after MaXXXine? Does he want to make her his next victim? The trailer teases that Maxine will be stuck in a whodunit scenario.

MaXXXine is set to release this year, and you can watch some of the newest true crime documentaries in the meantime.