Ti West’s MaXXXine is going to be a “whodunit”

As the third and final film in director Ti West’s horror trilogy, most details about upcoming release MaXXXine are still unknown.

The story will pick up with Maxine (Mia Goth) after the events of West’s first film X. The 2022 horror caper followed a group who set off for the remote countryside to record an adult film. They find a barn owned by an elderly couple, with the wife beginning to kill them one by one soon after.

Goth then played the elderly woman in her younger years in West’s second film, Pearl. Fans learn that Pearl had her own brush with the adult entertainment industry as a younger woman after trying to become an actress didn’t work out.

Set in the 80s, viewers are set to see Maxine six years after the massacre at the farmhouse, making her own way in the world as an adult movie star.

Ti West’s MaXXXine is set to be a “whodunit slasher”

According to a report from Scream Horror Mag, West’s third installment in the series is set to be a “whodunit slasher.”

It makes a change of pace from his two previous films, where audiences know exactly who the killer is at all times.

The report suggests that filming for MaXXXine finished back in May, with the film appearing to be set in 1985. West’s filming schedule for the trilogy so far has been pretty slick, with sequel Pearl announced as having been already filmed at the same time X had its premiere. Maxxine was announced shortly after the release of Pearl in late 2022.

Alongside Goth, some key names have been announced in supporting roles, such as Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon Elizabeth Debicki, and singer Halsey. None of these additional names have appeared in either of the previous two films.

With six years having passed since the events of X, Maxine supposedly becomes a target once more when bodies begin to appear around her. No further details of the plot have been released at this stage.

There is also no confirmed release date for the final installment, with rough estimates suggesting MaXXXine is most likely to be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The film’s distributor, A24, has managed to secure an agreement around the SAG-AFTRA strikes and is able to continue with their schedule.

X and Pearl available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms, as well as DVD and Blu-ray.

