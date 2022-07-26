Why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer isn’t online, yet

Chris Tilly . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 screened at Comic-Con over the weekend. Though while the audience in Hall H were loving what they saw, the rest of us will have to wait a while longer to see what the threequel has in store.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits screens May 5, 2023, and fans have been chomping at the bit to see footage from the film.

At Comic-Con, writer-director James Gunn took to the stage with old cast members Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). While new additions Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), Maria Bakalova (Cosmo), and Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary) joined them for the panel.

But while a trailer screened inside the room, it’s yet to appear online. For good reason…

Why isn’t the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer online?

In response to a Twitter user saying that they wish they could have seen the trailer, and claiming “it’s truly sad how Marvel holds your amazing space opera work of art from us the fans,” Gunn responded by stating the following…

“I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

When another user questioned why it was shown to a room-full of people, Gunn added…

“Because when you see a VFX shot on screen for half a second it’s a lot different than watching it 100 times or taking a screenshot of it on your computer and dissecting it (not that anything holds up to that but I can get close!) I love the teaser btw.”

What happens in the Guardians 3 trailer?

Soundtracked by The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer features Gamora. But not the one we know from the previous Guardians movies, who audiences previously saw die, but rather a new iteration.

This Gamora now leads the Ravagers, and has no memory of her feelings for Peter Quill. Which causes Star-Lord some sadness, as he still clearly holds a torch for that lost love.

The trailer then features a flashback to a baby racoon, suggesting the aforementioned High Evolutionary is who performed genetic experiments on the animal, turning him into Rocket.

While we also get a brief glimpse at Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who was first seen being birthed at the end of Vol. 2.

Volume 3 hits screens next May, while the characters will be seen before then via the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, airing on Disney+ in December.