Tom Holland will not voice Peter Parker in animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Josh Tyler . 1 hour ago

MCU actor Tom Holland will not return to voice Peter Parker in the upcoming animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking off in a bunch of new and unique directions for Phase 4. One of the biggest is the beginning of integrating animated programming.

Starting with 2021’s What If…?, the Marvel has begun to introduce cartoon versions of characters that exist within the multiverse but not necessarily the MCU.

Upcoming animated projects include X-Men ’97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. But despite hopes from fans, the latter will not feature the return of his MCU counterpart.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker

According to a report from The Illuminerdi, Tom Holland will not voice Peter Parker in the animated show.

This will come as a surprise to a lot of MCU fans, as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, was billed as a prequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which took place during Parker’s sophomore year of high school and did star Holland.

Presumably, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will explore the origins of Peter’s powers, including a look at the circumstances behind the famous spider bite, which has only been referenced in the MCU.

The fact that Freshman Year is animated has caused Marvel fans to question whether it is, in fact, truly canon to the MCU’s Spidey. What If…? and X-Men ’97 have been confirmed to not be part of the main Earth-616 continuity, but there was still the possibility that might not be the case for Freshman Year.

Now that it’s confirmed Holland will not voice Spider-Man, it seems more likely that this will not be considered MCU canon.