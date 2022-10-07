Mario expert thinks Bowser will be ‘straight up horny for Peach’ in movie

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

One Mario expert has shared their rather unique take on Bowser’s motivations in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

The trailer of the Super Mario Bros. movie, slated for release in April 2023, gave fans of the classic game with plenty to look forward to.

From the appearance of the adorable penguins and Penguin King to the meme-worthy voice of Mario (Chris Pratt), fans are excited to see their favorite fictional plumber as he embarks on a new, but familiar adventure.

However, the trailer also left a lot of questions unanswered about what Mario is seeking, and why Bowser and the Koopas are fighting the penguins. But there are some with theories about how all these characters fit together.

Mario expert theorizes why Bowser kidnaps Peach

In an interview with The Washington Post, Mario and Sega influencer Michal Miexriir discussed some of fans’ burning questions still left over from the trailer.

Among the most pressing queries answered were whether Mario came from a far-off land to the Mushroom Kingdom, how many Toads (Keegan Michael Key) there might be, whether coins might come into play, and whether Mario’s accent might be a bit more stereotypically Italian.

But, when theorizing about the plot of the film, and why Bowser (Jack Black) might kidnap Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Miexriir gave a few explanations but also said it’s “[a]lso possible Bowser will just straight up be horny for Peach.”

Universal Pictures Why is Bowser commanding the Koopa army?

While that may seem a bit odd, the truth is that the games never really explain why Bowser kidnaps the Princess.

This explanation, that Bowser somehow lusts for Peach, is just as plausible as all others. For now, though, players will have to continue piling up the theories about what the relationship might be between Bowser and Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie.