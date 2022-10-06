First Super Mario Bros movie trailer reveals Chris Pratt’s Mario voice

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie has finally arrived – and yes, it has unleashed Chris Pratt’s Mario voice upon the world. Mamma mia.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Mario had the big-screen treatment. Super Mario Bros, released in 1993 and starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi, is perhaps the most infamous video game movie of all time.

Sure, it’s now seen as a bit of a cult classic. It’s taken almost three decades to get there, with critics and fans slaughtering it at the time, and grossing $4 million under budget.

Perhaps Nintendo needed the time before trying again. However, the new Super Mario Bros movie looks like something special, marking a collaboration between the gaming titan and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.

Super Mario Bros movie drops first trailer… and reveals Chris Pratt’s Mario voice

Here we go! You can watch the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie below:

Chris Pratt, best known for his role as Star-Lord in the MCU, stars as Mario, alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day as Luigi.

It’s an A-list cast, with Anya Taylor Joy starring as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

In an interview with Variety, Pratt explained that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

“I worked really closely with the directors, trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” he contineud.

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release in the US on April 7, 2023. The film will then be released in Japan at the end of the month on April 28, 2023.