Minecraft movie already predicted to be “massive flop” after new clip

The Minecraft movie trailer did a good job at setting low expectations for the new movie, and the latest clip hasn’t managed to change anything on that front.

The latest in what may very well be a long line of game and toy adaptations (à la Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Minecraft is set to bring the famous 3D world to life.

After the reaction to Minecraft’s first trailer proved to be a rocky start, a new clip has been released that’s adding to the cynicism. Released on September 28, the clip shows the new movie‘s main group getting to know Jack Black’s Steve, who shows them how to use the crafting table.

The clip is another look into the combination of live-action and computer generated elements that caused backlash when the trailer first arrived. Unfortunately, the new teaser hasn’t managed to outdo the wave of negative reactions.

The majority of comments online appear to slam the action movie even more, with many bashing the dialogue, costumes, and atmosphere of the clip.

“After seeing the teaser and now this latest clip, my instincts are telling me this one is headed for a massive flop,” said one X user.

“Borderlands and Minecraft in a race to see who can earn the most negative millions of dollars this year,” said another.

A third added: “This genuinely could end up being the worst film ever made,” while one user agreed: “Jesus Christ, this is written like a cheap direct-to-video movie.”

It’s become unclear whether movies of this kind are prime for box office glory, or whether Minecraft truly has potential to be a “flop.” In 2023, both Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped the highest-grossing movies list, while 2024’s Borderlands was a bomb, earning just $32.9 million against a $120 million budget.

With that in mind, things could go either way for Minecraft. But one thing’s for sure: if this is the reaction so far, the powers that be are going to have to start finding a way to get potential audiences on their side.

