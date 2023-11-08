Loki Season 2 finale predictions: What will happen?

As Loki Season 2 is set to air their season finale, here’s some popular predictions that could happen before the final credits roll.

Loki Season 2 has been quite the wild ride through the multiverse as Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and the TVA crew found themselves having to save multiple realities at once.

After the Temporal Loom, the machine that holds the multiverses together, was destroyed, Loki managed to harness a new power and time travel back to the moment before everything went to hell.

Now, as the show is set to premiere its season finale, here’s a round up of some of the popular predictions that could occur before we have to say good to Loki once more.

Loki Season 2 Episode 6 predictions

Below you’ll find four of our predictions for Loki Season 2 Episode 6 aka the show’s season finale. Only time will tell if we were right or wrong.

He Who Remains’ mantle will be taken by a main cast member

There’s a theory that Loki will continue on his hero journey and take up the mantle He Who Remains left behind, but will use his powers for good instead of evil.

See, in the comic Loki: Agent of Asgard, Loki learns how to rewrite narratives and manipulate time and transforms himself from The God of Mischief to The God of Stories.

Because Loki now has control over his time slipping, which is just another way to time travel, he could become the God of Stories within the show and take the place of He Who Remains.

Marvel Studios

However, unlike He Who Remains, Loki could use his new time powers to allow people to have the free will to choose their own lives and not restrict everything within one Sacred Timeline.

Loki becoming the God of Stories could have massive implications for the Multiverse Saga as Kang (He Who Remains variant) is supposed to be the ultimate bad guy in the upcoming Avengers movies.

With Loki’s new power and status as a He Who Remains surrogate, he could be a vital asset to the Avengers and help them save the universe in a way he wasn’t able to in the Infinity Saga.

Everything that happened in Season 1 and 2 will be undone

Another season finale theory also links back to Loki’s new ability control his time slipping and travel back in time.

When the Temporal Loom was destroyed and his time slipping was re-triggered, Loki was pulled into different places and times, one notable being the Time Theater where Mobius showed him events from the first Avengers movie and Thor 2.

This place is significant because it allowed Loki to see the consequences of his actions (his mother being murdered, being defeated by the Avengers) and that was such a big turning point for his character.

And, while Loki has been on a good guy track lately, what’s to say that he doesn’t use his time slipping to go back and undo everything that’s happened.

And we mean everything: all the events from Season 1 and 2, and maybe even the events that led him to being defeated by the Avengers in 2012.

At the end of the day, Loki is still a bit of an anti-hero, even if he’s been more hero than anti since Season 2 began.

As the God of Mischief, we really don’t know what Loki is thinking all the time, so there’s a chance he might use his new power to give him the throne he always wanted.

Saving the day will open the door to the real big bad

We met Victor Timely, one of He Who Remains’/Kang’s variants at the beginning of Season 2 and, to be honest, he’s been pretty harmless.

He’s a smart inventor that sometimes scams his clients into buying spectacular inventions that don’t work, but he’s not a world destroying villain.

Timely was very keen on helping Loki and O.B. figure out how to fix the Loom and even volunteered to go into the time radiation that ultimately killed him.

For all intensive purposes, Timely is a pretty chill Kang variant who just wants to live his life and not take over any universe.

However, what if his help with fixing the Loom ends up opening the door for the real big bad guy to come onto the scene?

Marvel

A lot of fans speculate that Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t actually die at the end of the movie and was just blasted into another part of space and time.

So, when the Loom is repaired and the branches start to straighten out, what if that’s Ant-Man’s Kang’s opening to come into Loki’s world.

It would make sense as Timely isn’t really a villain (or he’s hiding it very well) and Loki’s He Who Remains is dead, so the MCU does need a Kang for the Avengers to fight.

Loki and the TVA’s mission to save the Temporal Loom may go right, but it could spell trouble for future projects.

The real villain was a hero all along

The last big fan theory going around was first brought to light by Twitter user LokiAndMobius_ who took a screenshot of a Facebook post theory.

In the post, a Loki fan talks about quotes from Episode 5 in which Loki tells Sylvie that he wants to save the TVA because “I wants my friends back. I don’t want to be alone.”

Also in Episode 5, Loki time slips through different universes where his friends are and convinces them to come back with him so they can save the world together.

Now, while that sounds like a nice sentiment because Loki is showing he cares about these people, the post goes on to theorize that his love may have a bit sinister side as Loki may be the one who plucked Mobius, B-15, Casey, and O.B. from their original timelines and stuck them in the TVA.

This theory isn’t as far-fetched as it seems because, as we’ve discussed in our reviews, time within Loki doesn’t work like other time travel projects.

It’s not a circle or a loop, all the time we see in Loki act as branches that weave in and out of one another.

So, if Loki becomes He Who Remains or another kind of powerful time being, what if he hand selected his TVA friends because he met them in other branches?

What if, after all this time, it’s revealed he never gave them free will because he didn’t want to be alone, so he stuck in at the TVA where he could always find them?

The Loki we see in Season 2 isn’t the same evil villain we saw in the beginning of the MCU, but what if some of his selfish tendencies never went away?

Loki being the one who took everyone from their original lives’ would be heartbreaking because he did it for the right reasons (kinda), but ultimately robbed his friends of the lives they were supposed to live.

