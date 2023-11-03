A storyline in Season 2, Episode 5 of Loki appears to be inspired by a real-life prison escape; one that was previously turned into a movie by Clint Eastwood.

The latest episode of Loki – titled ‘Science/Fiction’ – found the title character bouncing around in time to locate various members of the TVA, and convince them to help him save the multiverse.

OB was an aspiring novelist in 1994 Pasadena. Hunter B-15 was a doctor in 2012 New York. And Mobius was a jet-ski salesman in 2020 Cleveland.

But the most surprising find was Casey, who was in a situation clearly inspired a piece of American history.

Loki Season 2: Casey’s story inspired by Alcatraz escape

Loki finds Casey in 1962 San Francisco, where he and two other inmates are escaping from Alcatraz. They stick dummies in their beds, crawl through a hole in the wall, then use a makeshift boat to sail to the mainland.

Loki calls him Casey. But his friends call him Frank. That’s because this is clearly Frank Morris, who – together with Clarence Anglin and John Anglin – disappeared from Alcatraz on the night of June 11, 1962.

The men made their escape by planting fake bodies and papier-mâché heads in their beds, escaping through ventilation shafts, and departing on an improvised raft.

They were never heard from again, so might have escaped from ‘The Rock.’ Though in 1979, the FBI concluded that all three men drowned in the freezing waters of San Francisco Bay. Unlike Casey and his cohorts, who successfully make their escape over to the mainland. Before Casey is whisked away through time by Loki.

Frank Morris’s tale has been told multiple times over the years, though the most famous screen version is 1979 Don Siegel movie Escape From Alcatraz, where he was played by Clint Eastwood.

