The new episode of Loki – titled ‘Science/Fiction’ – is a time-travel extravaganza that reveals what various TVA Agents were doing in a past life.

Episode 5 of Season 2 is the penultimate episode of this series. Meaning we’re in the Endgame now.

Episode 4 ended with the ultimate “all is lost” moment, where the title character and his time-traveling team watched Victor die in front of their eyes while trying to fix the Temporal Loom.

This resulted in characters ending up back where they started – before the TVA plucked them out of their reality. So Episode 5 sees the God of Mischief tracking each of them down, and trying to get the band back together to save the universe.

Loki: Past lives of TVA Agents revealed in Season 2 Episode 5

Through “time-slippage,” Loki comes face-to-face with friends and sometimes enemies in Episode 5, where we see what their past lives were like.

His first encounter is with Casey in 1962 San Francisco. Seems the evidence collector was really a crook, and we find a much more hard-nosed version of the character escaping from Alcatraz with two other criminals.

Loki next meets Hunter B-15 in New York in 2012, where she’s a kindly doctor named Willis, patching up a young girl with a broken arm.

Mobius follows, and the character’s love of Jet-Skis makes sense now, as he sells them in a store called Piranha Powersports. It’s Cleveland Ohio in 2022, and in this timeline, he’s a single Dad called Don, with two misbehaving sons. We learn that his wife is long gone, meaning she might have left him. Though equally, Mrs Don may have disappeared in The Blip.

OB is next up, and he’s an aspiring science-fiction novelist in 1994 Pasadena. However it isn’t going well, as he’s having to sneak his self-published books onto shelves. Though OB also has a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, which makes him suddenly useful.

Finally, Loki meets Sylvie, and she’s again working at McDonald’s. And the only member of the team who remembers what happened at the TVA. Making her hard to convince, so instead, they do what any God of Mischief would in that situation, and go for a drink.

