Logan Paul explains why he walked out of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie Oppenheimer is nothing short of a masterpiece, but Logan Paul doesn’t seem to think so – the YouTuber walked out of a recent screening, and now he’s explained why.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist, has surpassed people’s expectations, telling the poignant story of The Manhattan Project and the creation of the world’s first nuclear bomb. J Robert Oppenheimer lays at the heart of the movie, as the man who gave the world the ability to destroy itself.

So far, Christopher Nolan’s historical epic has been smashing all kinds of records, including becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. It’s also the highest-grossing US movie that didn’t make number one spot at the domestic box office, coming in second place next to Barbie.

While Oppenheimer has a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and continues to attract film lovers worldwide, there’s one person who didn’t enjoy it – and that is YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-WWE-star Logan Paul.

Why Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer

Yes, Logan Paul – who is currently gearing up for one of the biggest influencer boxing events to date – didn’t like Oppenheimer, stating that he walked out of a screening because there was too much “talking”.

The Prime co-owner made the shocking revelation on his Impaulsive podcast while speaking with Talk to Me directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou, much to their surprise.

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” he said, before adding: “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes… just talking, talking.”

But he didn’t stop there, even going on to claim that “nothing happened” and that “it’s all exposition.”

It appears Paul’s missed the point of the movie, with listeners left wondering whether he was watching the same film as them.

Fans roast Logan Paul for walking out of Oppenheimer

As well as garnering a shocked reaction from the Philippou brothers, Logan Paul has received a fair amount of criticism from the online community for not getting Oppenheimer.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I’d say the average sentence is too long for Logan Paul to understand, never mind a 3 hour movie about scientists.”

“He walked out when he realized it wasn’t about him,” quipped another, while a third said: “Why doesn’t that surprise me.”

A number of commenters brought other movies into the mix, including this person who commented: “Bet he sat through Barbie tho.” Another added: “Bet Fast and Furious is more his speed…”

While people aren’t overly concerned about his feedback, there’s still a chance Paul could learn to love Oppenheimer, as he did the same with Nolan’s Interstellar.

“Separately, 18 minutes into Interstellar and I was considering walking out because it was so slow,” he admitted. “And now Interstellar’s my top three favorite movies.”

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage below:

