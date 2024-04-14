TV & Movies

Robert Downey Jr. likens demanding Oppenheimer role to unusual metaphor

Kayla Harrington
Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss and Cillian Murphy as OppenheimerUniversal Pictures

Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about how demanding his role in Oppenheimer was by using an unusual and colorful metaphor.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning biopic, gave audiences a glimpse behind the curtain behind the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer aka the father of the atomic bomb.

The film was completely stacked with A-list actors including Robert Downey Jr. who played Oppenheimer’s main rival Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss.

Downey has spoken at length at how Nolan’s directorial methods were a bit intense with no chairs being allowed on set and recently he doubled down on these claims ahead of the premiere of his new project The Sympathizer.

When talking about his experience filming Oppenheimer and The Sympathizer back to back, Downey told Esquire, “I knew that playing Strauss, in Oppenheimer, was going to be like picking fly sh*t out of pepper—that it was going to be extremely exacting, that it was going to be… not confining, but liberating by its varied implicit limitations of what my usual toolbox is. So I had a feeling that, like a coiled spring, Sympathizer would be my unwind.”

Robert Downey Jr. in OppenheimerUniversal Pictures

It’s fascinating that Downey refer to his role in the seven episode Max series as an “unwind” from Oppenheimer as he plays four different people within the mini series, all of which act as antagonist to the series’ main character.

The Sympathizer will see Downey act as a a CIA agent, filmmaker, grad school professor, and Congressman who all work to thwart the attempts of the Captain, the main character, to spy on people for the Viet Cong.

Downey is not the only one of Nolan’s actors to express how demanding the work on his set could be, but many of them return to the director’s projects time and time again, so his method must work in some regard.

Related Topics

Oppenheimer

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
A close up of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer
TV & Movies
Ryan Gosling ends Barbenheimer mania with powerful Taylor Swift ballad
Kayla Harrington
Cillian Murphy on the poster of Oppenheimer
TV & Movies
Oppenheimer finally opens in Japan — and viewers are divided
Cameron Frew
Christopher Nolan on the Oppenheimer poster
TV & Movies
What is Christopher Nolan’s next movie after Oppenheimer?
Cameron Frew
A close-up of the poster for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
TV & Movies
How many Oscars did Oppenheimer win?
Jasmine Valentine
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech