Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may reunite in future David Cronenberg movie

Director David Cronenberg wants to make a new movie, and he wants Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to star in it.

Former Twilight co-stars Stewart and Pattinson have risen to the rank of acclaimed actors in recent years, due to their roles in films like The Lighthouse, Spencer, and The Batman. Now, not only could they be making another movie, they could be making another one together.

The 79-year-old director, known for his films Crash and The Fly, has stated in a recent interview that he would be interested in pairing the actors onscreen, due to his previous work with them in the past. In fact, he already has an idea for a film.

Advertisement

“it’s 2022 and you’re still shipping kristen stewart and robert pattinson?” me: pic.twitter.com/qC1Tt7R5Lw — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) May 27, 2022

How does David Cronenberg know Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson?

In the interview with World of Reel, Cronenberg revealed that it was Pattinson who first introduced him to Stewart.

Pattinson has worked with the director multiple times in the early 2010s as the star of the films Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars. Now the director is working with Stewart on his first feature since Maps, a body-horror film titled Crimes of the Future.

As Cronenberg stated in the interview: “It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off.

“Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together.”

Advertisement

Pairing Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson could be “problematic”

The acting pair are obviously famous for working together on the Twilight Saga, and while opinions of the franchise were mixed, Twilight has been making a bit of a comeback in recent years. So, there’s no doubt that fans will be excited to see their Edward and Bella onscreen together once more. Although, considering Cronenberg’s line of work, this potential film will definitely not be the next Twilight.

It will be even more interesting to see how Pattinson and Stewart interact with one another considering that they dated back in 2009.

However, according to Cronenberg, their romantic history may pose an issue. “It might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now,” he said.

Advertisement

When will the movie come out?

Cronenberg has also made it clear that it wouldn’t be his next movie, as he has already begun work on his new film The Shrouds.

Read More: Taylor Lautner goes viral on TikTok with iconic Twilight scene with Jimmy Fallon

But, considering how electrifying Pattinson and Stewart have been on our screens recently, it’s easy to get excited for their potential future re-pairing.