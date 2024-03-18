Is a Tombstone remake with Matthew McConaughey happening?

Rumor has it that Matthew McConaughey and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are starring in a remake of Tombstone, a classic Western from the ’90s — but is it true?

The original Tombstone was released in 1993, starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday alongside Bill Paxton, Sam Elliott, and many more in a stacked cast. The film follows the lawmen as they barrel towards their legendary face off against a band of outlaws at the O.K. Corral.

While the popularity of Westerns dipped after the 1970s, Tombstone hit cinemas in the wake of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, widely recognized as one of the genre’s best movies. Not only was it a critical success, but it grossed more than $75 million worldwide.

More than 20 years later, Matthew McConaughey is apparently starring in his own version of Tombstone. This doesn’t seem too crazy, given he’s rumored to lead the next Yellowstone spinoff — but is it true?

Is Matthew McConaughey’s Tombstone remake real?

No, Matthew McConaughey isn’t starring in a remake of Tombstone, nor is any such project in development.

You’ve been duped by YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that specializes in leading movie fans astray with made-up news.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside a fake poster, the page wrote: “In the gritty heart of the Wild West, TOMBSTONE, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew McConaughey, Josh Brolin, and Tom Hardy, explodes onto screens in August 2024, reigniting the legendary tale of brotherhood, justice, and the fight against lawlessness.

“Witness as these titans of the frontier band together, with McConaughey’s Doc Holliday and Morgan’s Wyatt Earp leading the charge in a high-stakes battle for the soul of the West. Brace yourself for a breathtaking journey of valor, vengeance, and the indomitable spirit of the Old West, in a film that promises to redefine the Western genre for a new generation.”

