Is a Leprechaun remake with Peter Dinklage happening?

Rumor has it that Peter Dinklage is starring in a “mad” remake of Leprechaun – but is it true?

The original 1993 movie revolved around Lubdan (Warwick Davis), a vengeful leprechaun hellbent on finding his missing gold – and he’s willing to kill anyone who gets in his way.

The film, directed by Mark Jones and also starring a young Jennifer Aniston, was an unlikely success; its box office returns weren’t huge, but it became a cult launchpad for a horror franchise with eight movies.

A reboot has been in the works for some time – so, is Peter Dinklage taking on the villainous mantle for a fresh entry in the Leprechaun series?

Is Peter Dinklage starring in a Leprechaun remake?

No, Peter Dinklage isn’t starring in a Leprechaun remake.

This made-up news comes from YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that specializes in fake movie posters and announcements. Alongside an AI-generated image of Dinklage as a leprechaun, the caption reads: “Prepare for a thrilling adventure with Peter Dinklage in this utterly mad remake of Leprechaun. Joining Dinklage are Florence Pugh and Noah Centineo as they face off against the mischievous Leprechaun in a small Irish town.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

“Plus, keep an eye out for a surprise cameo by Jennifer Anniston, adding a nostalgic touch to this exciting remake. Don’t miss Leprechaun hitting theaters this October for an unforgettable cinematic journey.”

In 2022, Bloody Disgusting reported that Lionsgate was looking to reboot the Leprechaun franchise. Jones later told Den of Geek: “I hear rumblings that they want to do another Leprechaun. Warwick and I have talked on and off about it. He likes the idea of a Leprechaun in the Wild West. I think they should do a TV series where the Leprechaun travels the country looking for his gold.”

In 2023, it was announced that a new film was in the works from Felipe Vargas. “Thirty years after its debut, this franchise still casts a spell, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back with a new vision,” Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

“Roy and Miri are two of our most trusted producers, especially with this genre, and we’re excited by Felipe’s vision for the film as a director. In his hands, this movie should be very scary and a ton of fun.”

In the meantime, find out what other movies are coming out in March, and what TV shows you should be watching. You can also read our list of the 30 best horror movies of all time.