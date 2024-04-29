TV & Movies

Kinds of Kindness: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Trudie Graham
Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe in Kinds of Kindness.Searchlight Pictures

The Kinds of Kindness release date is arriving soon, so here are the important details on the 2024 Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone dramedy from director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

Following up on one of 2023’s best movies, Poor Things, the king of macabre dark comedy is back. The Kinds of Kindness cast is stacked, and the story is unlike anything the director has done before.

This is Lanthimos’ second new movie with Stone in less than two years, and we can’t wait to see how this collaboration shakes out.

Before we sit down in theaters, let’s dig into the cast, the plot, and what trailers you can watch.

Contents:

When is the Kinds of Kindness release date?

The Kinds of Kindness release date is set for Friday, June 21, 2024, in the United States.

Hong Chau in Kinds of Kindness.Searchlight Pictures

In the UK and Ireland, you’ll be able to see it in cinemas one week later on June 28.

This is a month after its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Who’s in the Kinds of Kindness cast?

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn lead the Kinds of Kindness cast.

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn in Kinds of Kindness.Searchlight Pictures

Ever the man of mystery, Lanthimos has not divulged any details when it comes to who each actor is playing. In fact, only a handful of the supporting cast even have character names at this stage.

The Kinds of Kindness cast list:

  • Emma Stone
  • Jesse Plemons
  • Willem Dafoe
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Hong Chau
  • Joe Alwyn
  • Mamoudou Athie
  • Hunter Schafer
  • Krystal Alayne Chambers as Susan
  • Abi Beaux as Beaux
  • Ja’Quan Monroe-Henderson as Jonathan
  • Tessa Bourgeois as Louise
  • Nathan Mulligan as Dr. Evans
  • Merah Benoit as Emily’s Daughter

Alongside Stone re-teaming with Lanthimos, this is Alwyn’s second time working with him after The Favorite in 2018, and Dafoe’s second following Poor Things.

What’s the Kinds of Kindness plot?

Kinds of Kindness is a “triptych fable” about a man trying to take control of his life, a policeman who is suspicious of his wife who returned after going missing, and a woman looking for a spiritual leader with special abilities.

Kinds of Kindness poster.Searchlight Pictures
The Kinds of Kindness poster displays the triptych concept.

The term trypitch is more commonly associated with photography; it’s when three individual images are presented together to act as a singular piece of art, while still being able to be viewed as singular photos.

In cinema, this is similar to vignette anthology-style storytelling. So, we’ll see three unique stories that, when presented together in the film, complement each other.

The script was written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, who co-wrote The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, Alps, and Dogtooth.

Is there a Kinds of Kindness trailer?

A Kinds of Kindness teaser trailer was released on March 27, 2024 and you can watch it here.

In typical Lanthimos fashion, it’s an intense, visually striking, trailer with plenty of shock factor. It’s sure to be another memorable big-screen experience. What’s great about this trailer, too, is the fact it gives very little away in terms of what the movie will be about. It’s pure vibes and nothing else, and we love that.

Until then, revisit his previous film with the Poor Things streaming options, and find out has Emma Stone won an Oscar? You can also take a look at the new movies streaming or TV shows streaming.

About The Author

Trudie Graham

Trudie is a TV and Movies Evergreen Writer at Dexerto. She has years of experience in entertainment journalism, with bylines at The Digital Fix, Collider, PCGamesN, Zavvi, and more. She likes the weird and the wonderful more than anything, especially if it's sci-fi or fantasy.

