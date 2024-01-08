How to watch Poor Things – is it streaming?

It’s made a strong start to awards season after scooping some Golden Globes, but is Poor Things on streaming? Here’s how to watch it.

Starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things is the new movie by Yorgos Lanthimos that is dazzling awards season and boggling people’s minds.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Now that it has a few Golden Globes already under its belt, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Poor Things and whether it is streaming.

Is Poor Things on streaming?

Poor Things isn’t currently available on streaming platforms, with no fixed date locked in for when it will be.

It’s currently expected that Poor Things will be available to buy/rent digitally from the middle of January, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

As for which streaming platform, it seems likely that the movie will head to Hulu – or Disney Plus for UK viewers – following in the footsteps of other Yorgos Lanthimos films such as The Favourite.

How to watch Poor Things

Poor Things is currently available to watch in US theaters, with the movie hitting UK cinemas from January 12, 2024.

The movie had its world premiere on September 1, 2023, at Venice Film Festival, with its US release following on December 8.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest information on ways to watch Poor Things.

Is Poor Things worth watching?

Poor Things currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93%, with an audience score of 82%.

In our five-star review, we described the movie as “an astounding example of how to make cinema truly your own, there is life before Poor Things and there is life after.

“The latter leaves viewers altered – hopefully for the better – and probably questioning what on Earth happened to them during the 141-minute runtime. The answer? Profound change which is necessary, uncomfortable, and downright amazing.”

Sergio Burstein at Los Angeles Times added: “A film that finds itself stupendously filmed, and that, in any way, unspools in a sort of parallel universe, despite supposedly taking place in 19th-century Europe.”

Max Weiss at Baltimore Magazine commented: “All in all, Poor Things is a fun, occasionally bewitching diversion, with a pair of truly remarkable lead performances. I just wish it had gone further. Watching it, I felt a bit like Bella — intrigued, amused, but ready to move onto my next adventure.”

