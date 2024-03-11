After her most memorable performance came last year as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, many want to know — has Emma Stone won an Oscar?

Last night’s broadcast of the 96th Academy Awards was a chaotic, awkward, fumbling mess. So, essentially, it delivered. Each of the wins played out as generally expected for movie lovers, meaning we finally saw those coveted little golden men in the hands of Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr.

But there was one major race running through this year’s Oscars, and that was for Best Actress. Fans have been volleying between Poor Things‘ Emma Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone for months. Both performances were impeccable, sensitive, and incredibly different.

So, who ended up taking home the statue? Has Emma Stone won an Oscar? Here’s what you need to know.

Has Emma Stone won an Oscar?

Yes, Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

Upon hearing her name, Stone appeared genuinely shocked. During her acceptance speech, she struggled with the broken fastening of her dress and grew very emotional at the gravity of the moment.

“The other night, I was panicking – as you can kind of see, it happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen,” she told the audience.

“And Yorgos said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together.

“I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”

How many Oscars does Emma Stone have?

Emma Stone now has two Best Actress Oscars – one for La La Land in 2017, and one for Poor Things in 2024.

She’s actually a four-time Oscar nominee, including her nominations for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for Birdman, and 2019 for The Favourite. At 35 years old, this is a very impressive awards slate.

