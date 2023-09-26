If current sales are to be believed, Killers of the Flower Moon may be the next Oppenheimer following a rush to bag tickets by fans looking for their next cinematic fix.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic about the “father of the atomic bomb,” surpassed box office expectations when it dropped in July.

Despite opening weekend predictions estimating the movie would make between $40 million and $60 million at the box office, Oppenheimer drew in a whopping $80.5 million domestically. So far, it has made more than $926 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful R-rated flicks of all time.

Its success demonstrates audiences’ thirst for adult-targeted cinema and compelling storytelling, which is perhaps why Martin Scorsese’s upcoming project looks set to fill out cinema seats when it drops.

Killers of the Flower Moon may be the next Oppenheimer after early ticket rush

Just like Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a non-fiction book and has an auteur at the helm. It looks like it may enjoy similar success too, following news that theaters are already being booked out amid an early ticket rush.

The theatrical release for Killers of the Flower Moon starts on October 18, and in less than eight hours of tickets going on sale, one cinema was already nearly at capacity. X/Twitter user @jonathanmb32 shared a screenshot of the seats left for the IMAX preview at AMC Lincoln Square.

“Killers of the Flower Moon tickets have been on sale for less than 8 hours overnight and the Thursday IMAX preview at AMC Lincoln Square is already over 80% full,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he compared the film with a screening for the forthcoming Exorcist: Believer. “For comparison, tickets for the new Exorcist have been on sale for almost two weeks and its Thursday IMAX preview ten days from now is still less than half full at the same theater,” he added.

Hundreds of movie lovers have commented on the tweets, with some comparing Killers of the Flower Moon to Oppenheimer. “Looks like we are in the comeback era of the long ‘traditional’ films once again,” said one. “Thank you to Nolan and Oppenheimer, if Scorsese and Killers and the Flower Moon can follow the success.”

“A lot of Oppenheimer’s business is gonna rollover into this. People are hungry for large format, adult centered films,” wrote another, while a third simply said: “Movies are back.”

A fourth commented: “I was the first person to get tickets at my AMC and it’s been interesting seeing the theater fill up overnight.”

Not everyone is convinced by the tweet, however, including this person who said: “It’s Lincoln Square, it’s always busy.” A second chimed in: “AMC Lincoln is famous for selling out though.”

To find out more about Killers of the Flower Moon, head here, and find out what other movies are coming up below:

