Martin Scorsese encourages people to “fight back” against comic book movie culture

Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese has encouraged people to “fight back” against comic book movie culture to “save cinema.”

Scorsese has previously spoken about his opinion regarding Marvel movies and how they affect the movie industry. In 2019, the Goodfellas director revealed that he doesn’t consider MCU movies “cinema.”

Likewise, Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino explained the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” and how superhero films are the “only things that seem to be made.”

Scorsese has criticized comic book movies yet again in a new interview. Here’s what he had to say about them this time.

Scorsese wants to “save cinema” by supporting Christopher Nolan

Universal Pictures

Speaking with GQ, Scorsese discussed the impact comic book movies could have on viewers. “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” he said. “Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that’s what movies are.”

Scorsese continued by saying some people already have that opinion, which meant we need to “fight back stronger.” “And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides,” he added.

“Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

Ironically, Scorsese encouraged moviegoers to save cinema by supporting director Christopher Nolan instead of superhero films. However, Nolan arguably became the most famous for directing The Dark Knight trilogy.

Recently, Nolan has gained further acclaim for writing and directing Oppenheimer, which became the highest-grossing biographical film of all time. The 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody previously held the record.

As for Scorsese, he is helming the upcoming Western Killers of the Flower Moon, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here, and you can see more of our upcoming film coverage, check out the hubs below:

