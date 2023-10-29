Killers of the Flower Moon received illegal intermissions in theaters

Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon has been reported to have intermissions, but the movie shouldn’t have them.

Audiences have been anticipating Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon since it was announced in 2019.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, the film follows investigation into the vicious murders within the Osage Nation.

Though the director’s films are known for the extensive runtime, there hasn’t been a noted intermission within one of his films until now, which could spell a huge problems for theaters.

Article continues after ad

Intermissions violated Killers of the Flower Moon contract

According to Variety, several theaters in the U.K., Germany, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, and the States have put an intermission within Killers of the Flower Moon.

Article continues after ad

The UCI theaters in particular “included a six-minute interval towards the middle of the film,” while other theaters had intermissions up to 15 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These intermissions were sanctioned by Scorsese, AppleTV+, or Paramount, so the studios have reached out to the theaters to let them know that they were in direct violation of their contracts.

Article continues after ad

Understandably, people behind the film aren’t too happy with the situation as Thelma Schoonmaker, the film’s editor, stated, “I understand that somebody’s running it with an intermission which is not right. That’s a violation so I have to find out about it.”

Article continues after ad

Scorsese himself hasn’t commented on the intermission scandal just yet, but he did make a statement ahead of the film’s premiere when addressing complaints about the long runtime saying, “People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours.”

Article continues after ad

Killers of the Flower Moon hit cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here and you can check out our upcoming film coverage in the hubs below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes