Killers of the Flower Moon finally gets streaming release date

Three months after its theatrical debut, Killers of the Flower Moon finally has an official streaming release date – here’s what you need to know.

2023 was stacked full of epic movies thanks to the likes of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, but one film that stood out above the rest – and remains an awards season hopeful – is Killers of the Flower Moon.

Known for its equally killer runtime and true-to-life plot, the Martin Scorsese movie brought together Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for the first time, while giving Lily Gladstone her biggest role to date.

With fans eagerly waiting to find out when the movie hits Apple TV+, Killers of the Flower Moon has finally been given its official streaming release date.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is finally set to head to Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders fueled by oil and greed.”

With its theatrical debut beginning on October 20, 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon already has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alonso Duralde of The Film Verdict wrote: “A haunting examination of entitlement and colonization, Scorsese’s exquisitely produced, powerfully acted look at American history hits hard – and then acknowledges the shortcomings of attempting to turn this level of tragedy into narrative entertainment.”

Stephanie Zacharek at Time Magazine added: “Scorsese has made a somber, poetic adaptation of David Grann’s account of how a group of greedy white men systematically murdered members of the Osage Nation in early 1920s Oklahoma.”

In our five-star review of the movie, we wrote: “There’s no two ways about it – Killers of the Flower Moon is both a colossal and astonishing feat. Its success is destined to ride on the coattails of Scorsese’s earlier work, heralded as a film to look to for how to handle history with an outside eye.

“If viewers can make their peace with the runtime, the film is a no-holds-barred history lesson that will be etched in their minds for life. Academy Awards, here we come…”

Killers of the Flower Moon is also available to rent/purchase on digital and on-demand on Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits Apple TV+ on January 12.