Kevin Feige reveals big MCU plot hole will be answered soon

While Deadpool & Wolverine is almost here, many are still concerned with the status of one major MCU landmark, and Kevin Feige has confirmed that we’ll soon be getting answers.

Namely to the question: what happened to the Avengers Tower? The home of the Avengers hasn’t actually been used in quite some time, since it was swapped out for the highly-equipped Avengers Compound in later Marvel movies.

In fact, Tony Stark sold the tower in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it was later seen being renovated in Spider-Man: Far From Home. All this begs the question of who bought the iconic piece of real estate, and why.

Well, Feige has promised that all will be revealed in upcoming Marvel projects. When asked if he knew who had bought it all those movies ago, whether it’s the same person now, and whether we’ll be finding out soon, he told ComicBook.com: “Yes, yes, and yes.”

It’s a simple answer, and doesn’t give much away at all. Still, it’s enough for Marvel fans to develop some theories of their own.

“Who can buy a tower in the MCU?” one Reddit user asked. “Not a lot of people with money like that. Danny Rand and Norman Osborne come to mind but are unlikely I think.”

“The two most prominent rumors are it’s Valentina, which we’d see in Thunderbolts, or Mephisto, which we’d see in Ironheart, so yeah we should find out next year,” said another.

Another noted: “People/groups with the resources to buy a building: Fisk, Danny Rand, Shuri, Kang (Qeng), Pym, Norman Osborne, Reed Richards, US Gov’t, Dr. Doom, Namor, Professor X, Justin Hammer, 10 Rings.”

Reed Richards (and the Fantastic Four) was an option that came up more than once. Another comment added: “It’s a white and blue skyscraper in NYC with a circular logo on the side… and if you drop the lower half of the left stroke in the A, it becomes a number 4.

“I’m sure they’ll drag it out a bit more (maybe with an interim owner), but there’s no way in heck it’s NOT gonna be the Baxter Building by the end.”

As Marvel Phase 6 is unveiled, the answer should soon be confirmed. (Or, if we’re really lucky, Deadpool & Wolverine might just get there first!)

