Kevin Feige proposes huge change after Deadpool & Wolverine trailer backlash

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has proposed a huge change for future Marvel movies after Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer received backlash.

While many viewers are excited to see the surprising cameos and Easter eggs hidden within Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie’s final trailer has caused a bit of backlash online.

The biggest complaint fans had about the last look at the upcoming Marvel movie was the inclusion of Dafne Keen’s secret cameo. Fans were quick to slam the clip for giving too much of the plot away.

This backlash prompted Feige to propose a huge shift for future franchise films, telling Blavity TV he “would be open to” showing only one trailer per project.

The overly stuffed trailers isn’t the only issue fans had with Deadpool & Wolverine’s advertisements, as a recent marketing skit has some hoping the movie will bomb as punishment for Marvel putting so much money behind its promotion.

However, Feige is a bit hesitant to go against the wishes of his marketing department, adding, “We have to appeal not just to the people like ourselves, who watch every trailer and analyze every shot but also the people who are busy doing other things with their lives. We also have to get in touch with them to let them know that the movie exists.

“So that’s always the push and pull, between the filmmakers and the marketing team, whose job is to get as many eyeballs as possible onto a project. I don’t disagree and I know people who purposely stay away from all marketing. If you’re already interested in the movie, stay away.”

While some viewers believe Deadpool & Wolverine may have shown too much of their hand, Marvel’s president did warn that the studio still has some tricks up their sleeve, so fans shouldn’t be overly confident when going to see the movie.

“And there are lots of things [in this movie] that people don’t know about yet,” Feige said. “There is certainly a lot held back and I think about Avengers: Endgame, where the entire marketing was only based on the first 20 minutes of the movie.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.