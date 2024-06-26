Kevin Feige confirms major Fantastic Four fan theory

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed a major fan theory centering on the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

To say fans have been waiting for the return of Marvel’s first family would be an understatement, as the last Fantastic Four live-action movie came out almost 10 years ago.

While not much is known about the upcoming movie besides its A-list cast, some fans have thrown out theories about when and where the movie will take place, thanks to some clues given by the studio.

And it seems like some of the major theories around the film’s setting has been proven correct, as Feige confirmed The Fantastic Four will taking place in the 1960s instead of the modern day MCU.

Many fans started theorizing the movie would take place in the ’60s after Marvel released its first piece of artwork showing the team drawn in a very retro style.

As the original Fantastic Four comic was issued in 1961, some took this as a hint that the upcoming film would be taking the team back to their roots.

And those fans were proven right, as Feige confirmed the ’60s time theory while appearing on the first episode of the new Official Marvel podcast.

Along with telling fans when the story will be taking place, the president also dropped some clues about the movie’s location as well.

“So it is a period piece,” Feige said. “There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air and making a four symbol, and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image.

“And there were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are some smart, smart observations.”

The drawing Feige is referring to shows Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, flying over a futuristic New York City skyline.

Feige could be hinting that The Fantastic Four will be taking place in an alternate dimension separate from the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe or it could be another wrinkle in the MCU’s expanding multiverse.

Either way, fans can find out more about the movie’s location in time and space when The Fantastic Four debuts on July 25, 2025.

Either way, fans can find out more about the movie's location in time and space when The Fantastic Four debuts on July 25, 2025.