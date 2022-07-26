Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is one of Marvel’s most successful trailers ever

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

One of Marvel’s newest trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has nabbed a significant amount of views for the company.

The trailer for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, has managed to amass a large amount of views since its release at this year’s Comic-Con.

The teaser trailer has received 172 million views within its first 24 hours, making it one of the MCU‘s biggest trailer debuts for a superhero movie.

It has also nearly doubled the amount that the first Black Panther trailer got, as its teaser initially garnered 88 million views back in 2017.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is going viral

The new teaser has set social media ablaze, with topics relating to the words “Black Panther” garnering over 893,000 mentions online, with the hashtag #WakandaForever holding the number one trending spot for over five consecutive hours.

The names Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T’Challa, Ryan Coogler, and Angela Bassett all became national trending topics after the teaser’s debut as well.

With its 172 million views, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become one of the most popular Marvel trailers, following titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home – which is the biggest teaser ever (with 355.5 million views) and Thor: Love and Thunder (209 million views). Main Avengers trailers also pulled in big views, such as Avengers: Endgame (289 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (230 million).

But unlike these other trailers, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser was released on a Saturday night at around 9:20pm ET, which isn’t a very desirable time for a trailer debut, with most trailers releasing on weekday mornings. This makes Black Panther’s viewership even more impressive in hindsight.

Riding off the success of the teaser release, Hollywood Records and Marvel Music also released a prologue soundtrack for the movie on Monday, which includes the song that played in the trailer.

What happens in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer?

The trailer, which prominently features Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’, is both a tribute to the death of T’Challa (and his actor Chadwick Boseman) along with a hint into the wild action that the film will have.

The teaser footage showcases Wakanda going to war against an army of Atlanteans, led by Namor, who is played by Tenoch Huerta. Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are shown to be reprising their roles, and are joined by new actors Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, and Mabel Cadena.

The teaser also hints at the upcoming character of Riri Williams, AKA Iron Heart, played by Dominique Thorne. And there is also a question built by the trailer: who is that donning the Black Panther suit? Hopefully, the next trailer will let us know.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in cinemas November 11.