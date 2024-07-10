Is Keenan Clarke playing Kang the Conqueror? Fake MCU casting debunked

Multiple news outlets today are reporting what could be a piece of shock Marvel Cinematic Universe news, as it seems the MCU has a new Kang the Conqueror with Keenan Clarke – but that’s not the case.

Outlets such as Markets Insider shared today that Keenan Clarke, an unknown actor from Birmingham, England, had been cast as the MCU’s second Kang the Conqueror. According to the press release, he’ll debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The press release comes courtesy of a PR service called Z News Service. Dexerto previously received the press release as well. We chose not to report on it at the time as the source seemed incredibly dubious.

With the news now being reported by various outlets, let’s take a look at who Clarke is and examine if there’s any validity to the claim of his casting as Kang the Conqueror.

Is Keenan Clarke playing Kang the Conqueror in Deadpool 3?

The simple fact of the matter is no, Keenan Clarke is not playing Kang the Conqueror in Deadpool & Wolverine.

First and foremost, it has to be said: Marvel simply would not allow actors to reveal their casting in this manner. A PR blast sent out on a Monday afternoon will not be where a casting of this magnitude is revealed.

What you’re seeing here is another example of guerilla marketing used by new or unknown actors to raise their profile and get roles. We saw something similar a few years ago when an actor made the rounds, claiming they were cast as Iron Lad.

It never works, though. That’s because studios don’t take risks on completely unknown actors for roles in the biggest projects they put out.

Marvel Studios Kang actor Jonathan Majors was fired after being found guilty of abuse towards his partner.

There’s also the simple fact that the Kang role is incredibly contentious. Remember, the only reason Kang is up for a potential recast is because the previous actor, Jonathan Majors, was fired from the role following a guilty verdict on charges of assault.

Because of that controversy, any Kang recast will be handled delicately. It likely won’t be cast with an unknown actor, nor would their announcement be revealed in such a quiet fashion.

Whatever Marvel chooses to do with Kang next (assuming, that is, they can do anything with Kang), it’s going to be as a turning point for both the character and the MCU story.

Who is Keenan Clarke?

According to his Backstage profile, Keenan is a Birmingham City University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing.

In a blurb on the press release, Clarke is identified as “an actor, musician, and game developer with a dynamic career that spans various facets of the entertainment industry.”

He does not currently have any professional acting credits to his name, though he lists several PR Marketing Manager positions on Linkedin.

In a quote in the press release Dexerto previously received, Clarke claimed, “I am thrilled to join the Marvel family and add more strings to Kang the Conqueror’s quantum bow to. It’s an honor to be part of such an iconic universe, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

Clarke also used the press release to thank Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlet Johansson for making him feel welcome on set. None of these actors are currently expected cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

You can see for yourself if Kang appears when Deadpool & Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26.