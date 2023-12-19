Jonathan Majors is officially out of the MCU. So, will Marvel Studios recast Kang the Conqueror, or scrap the supervillain entirely?

Majors’ Kang was originally set to serve as the overarching antagonist of the MCU Phases Five and Six. A variant version of the baddie, He Who Remains, appeared in Loki Season 1, which also set up Kang himself as a future threat.

Kang then made his “proper” debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with many critics singling out Majors’ performance as a highlight of the film. Another of Kang’s variants, Victor Timely, subsequently played a prominent supporting role in Loki Season 2, again portrayed by Majors.

Majors’ days of suiting up as Kang and his numerous offshoots are now over, though. Marvel Studios fired the star on December 18, hours after he was found guilty of assault.

Will Kang be recast in the MCU?

It’s currently unclear whether Marvel Studios will recast Kang the Conqueror and his associated MCU variants.

One thing we do know is that Majors definitely won’t reprise the role in the future. So, should Marvel Studios move forward with its plans for Kang – including Avengers: Kang Dynasty and its sequel, Secret Wars – they’ll need a replacement actor.

That said, a source supposedly close to Majors recently alleged that his contract prevents him from being recast. Yet even if this is indeed true, Majors’ assault conviction would presumably render any such clause void. Bottom line? It seems that Majors is indeed replaceable.

There are no official frontrunners for the gig, though. Fans have already put forward everyone from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Chukwudi Iwuji to Iron Man’s Terrence Howard as possible substitutes for Majors. However, none of these performers is formally linked to the Kang role at present.

We’ll update this section as further information about Kang’s MCU recasting comes to light.

Will Marvel Studios axe Kang from the MCU?

Marvel Studios is yet to comment on Kang’s MCU future – but recent reports indicate there’s a chance another character will replace him as Phase Five and Six’s big bad.

In November, sources claimed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his inner circle were already weighing up whether to scuttle their existing, Kang-centric MCU roadmap. These discussions supposedly touched on candidates to replace the time-traveling villain, with Doctor Doom allegedly a contender.

There’s also persistent online buzz surrounding Kang Dynasty getting a new title, which many fans believe is yet another sign Kang is exiting the stage. Mooted alternate titles such as “Eternity Wars” remain unconfirmed, although insiders say Marvel Studios now refers to Kang Dynasty as Avengers 5 internally.

