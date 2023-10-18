Kagurabachi’s insane popularity overtakes Jujutsu Kaisen & Chainsaw Man

The breakthrough Manga series Kagurabachi has stormed its way to the top of the charts as it becomes the second most popular Manga, overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

Kagurabachi was released on September 19, 2023, and at the time of writing has only released five chapters.

Despite this, it seemingly became an overnight success, which was massively helped by an influx of memes off the back of its launch.

Although many thought these memes had inflated the ratings, the Manga didn’t stop there. It continued to surge to third place, knocking off Chainsaw Man after a few more chapters dropped.

The breakthrough Manga has been praised for its epic sword battles partnered with its already well-loved characters. It follows a young Chichiro, who desires to follow in his father’s footsteps of being a renowned blacksmith and sword master.

Now, it has gone one step further and overtaken Jujutsu Kaisen to become the second most popular manga in the world right now.

Kagurabachi becomes second most popular manga

The Shonen Jump series has surpassed all expectations after the Manga that has only been out for a month has surpassed the ever-popular Jujustu Kaisen.

It became the second most popular Manga according to Manga Plus, which charts releases by Japan’s largest publishing company Shueisha.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity has still continued to be strong, as it dropped Season 2 of the anime in August and has just released its 239th chapter of the Manga.

Manga Plus

However, Kagurabachi has proven itself to be more than a meme phenomenon, as it now just sits behind the biggest Manga of all time in One Piece.

However, One Piece’s live-action adaption has still dominated the worldwide streaming charts since it was released nearly two months ago and remains a leading Manga and anime series.

It is therefore unlikely that Kagurabachi will be able to knock it off the top spot, but it will be certainly interesting to see if it will. With it showing no signs of slowing down, many fans have already eyed up a potential anime series and live-action adaption coming in the future.

