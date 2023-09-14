Upcoming Kagura Bachi Shonen Series sparks excitement among fans

Kagura Bachi is an upcoming Shonen manga series that’s getting a lot of attention from the community, all thanks to a leaked character design of the series’ main protagonist.

Fans have already started comparing the protagonist of the series with the all-time famous and iconic characters, including Bleach’s Ichigo, Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro, and One Piece‘s Zoro. Honestly, it’s surprising to see how excited fans are getting ahead of the manga’s official release.

As several famous manga series such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia are in their final arc, it’s good to see that new manga series are being encouraged by the Shonen Jump Magazine.

The manga author, Hokazono Takeru, is also a new talent who is taking his first step to finding a substantial place in the massive industry.

Kagura Bachi creates hype ahead of first chapter’s release

Kagura Bachi chapter 1 has not yet been released, but it’s scheduled to debut next week in WSJ issue 43, which will be out on September 18, 2023. The series has already started making noise on social media with its first leak.

The upcoming Kagura Bachi manga series is part of Shueisha’s NEXTWAVE initiative, which is giving an opportunity to new talents and manga series to come forward.

The Shonen category is known for the manga series that involve dark and gritty themes with a lot of bloodshed. Some of the best examples are Jujutsu Kaisen, Death Note, Demon Slayer, and many more. The leaks for the Kagura Bachi manga confirms that its story will not be any different – we will see a swordsman seeking revenge against evil.

Kagura Bachi’s early leaks have given us a glimpse at the protagonist, who is flaunting a katana sword in all its glory. Besides that, the art style can also be seen in some leaked panels of the first chapter.

It’s hard to say if the story of the new manga series will be any good, but it’s hard to deny the fact that the art style is enough to captivate the readers. And honestly, with so many Shonen manga series nearing their end, the magazine could definitely use some new winners.

