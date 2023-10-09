Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 release date: Will Yuji and Sukuna fight?

The battle against the strongest is fiercer than ever as Sukuna defeats both Gojo and Kashimo – the strongest sorcerers of their eras. Here are the release date and possible spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the battle against Sukuna, as sorcerers must gather all their might to defeat the King of Curses. However, Gojo and Kashimo both were known as the strongest sorcerers in their eras but were no match against Sukuna.

After defeating Gojo, Sukuna reincarnated in his original form and is now unstoppable. The recent chapter explains why Sukuna’s form is “perfect” as he doesn’t have a weakness. Kashimo had already used his Cursed Technique, so even if Sukuna didn’t kill him, his body would’ve torn apart as a side effect.

However, the most surprising part of the chapter is when Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma jump into the battlefield as soon as Kashimo dies. After fighting with Gojo and Kashimo, Sukuna doesn’t even consider Yuji a contender. Delver deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is expected to be released on October 22 at 12am JST. The chapter is delayed since the manga releases three consecutive chapters before taking a brief hiatus.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Sukuna’s final form doesn’t appear to have a weakness, which means the sorcerers need to come up with a strategy to stop the embodiment of disaster. As the recent chapter ends with Yuji and Hiromi jumping onto the battlefield, it’s almost certain that fans will see the most highly-anticipated fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

It’s been far too long since fans have seen Yuji in action. With Japan being in chaos, characters such as Yuta, Gojo, Sukuna, and others end up stealing the protagonist’s spotlight. Ever since Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body, Yuji’s role in the story has significantly diminished.

However, the upcoming chapter will likely give him the much-needed attention. The chapter features Yuji’s arms, which look the same as when he was Sukuna’s vessel. Yuji doesn’t have an innate cursed technique, but Gojo said that the former will eventually learn all of Sukuna’s techniques. There’s also the fact that Sukuna’s 20th finger is missing. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239.

