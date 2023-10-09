Kagurabachi threatens to dethrone One Piece as the most popular Manga

New series Kagurabachi is already a smash hit with fans, with the new series already rising up the charts on Manga Plus and threatening to dethrone the iconic One Piece as the most popular Manga.

When it comes to manga, the Japanese-created form of entertainment has increased in popularity over the years. While the likes of One Piece have always been one of the most popular manga of all time, the general increase in popularity has paved the way for other series to build a following.

On Manga Plus, the website tracks which manga are the most popular. This internal tracking is a great way to see which series are rising in popularity. Unsurprisingly, One Piece is still tracking at number one on the website, followed closely by Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, the third most popular series, and one that is quickly becoming more and more beloved is Kagurabachi. The newest series on the list, Kagurabachi is already cementing its place as a must-read Manga.

Shonen Jump Kagurabachi is quickly gaining on One Piece as the most popular Manga at the moment

Kagurabachi follows Chihiro, a young character wanting to follow in the footsteps of his father who is known for being a great swordsmith. The series follows the father-son duo and the journey of Chihiro as he trains to become a swordsmith.

As well as the top 3, some other notable Manga on the site include Dragon Ball Z, SPY x Family, and Chainsaw Man.

Part of why it is so popular is the epic sword battles, action, and includes some beloved characters to boot. And with the likes of One Piece and other famous Manga series getting live-action adaptations, this rise in popularity for Kagurabachi could mean this Manga is the next big series to get a similar treatment.

