John Wick 4 star Donnie Yen addresses Caine spinoff demand

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Donnie Yen has addressed fan demand for a spinoff centered around Caine, the blind assassin who faces off against Keanu Reeves’ hitman.

The fourth John Wick installment is off to an incredible start in cinemas: it’s already raked in more than $130 million worldwide – outgrossing Shazam 2 – and received critical acclaim.

In the movie, Reeves’ titular killer goes down a vengeful rabbit hole after the events of Chapter 3, leading him to his newest adversary (if you don’t include the countless goons he annihilates): the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård).

However, this villain isn’t much of a fighter himself, so he leans on others for help – including Caine, a blind assassin and old friend of Wick’s who he blackmails into helping him.

Donnie Yen confirms spinoff “talks” after John Wick Chapter 4

In a new interview with Variety, Yen spoke about the idea of Caine returning in a John Wick spinoff, which certainly seems like a possibility given the ending of Chapter 4.

“I’d love to do a John Wick spinoff centered around Caine… there’s always ‘talks’ in Hollywood,” he said.

Caine is left on fertile storytelling ground by the end of the movie, with the likelihood of someone seeking revenge always around the corner. While many are hoping to see Reeves as Wick again, director Chad Stahelski is also interested in continuing his story.

“Of course I love my whole cast, but the interesting characters to me are the three that live. I love Akira. I love Caine. I love the Tracker. I wrote them because I’m fascinated where the avenues could go. I could go so many different directions with those three,” he told Inverse.

There are already three spinoffs in the works: Ballerina, a movie starring Ana de Armas in which Reeves will also cameo; The Continental, a Peacock series exploring Winston’s early days managing the hotel; and a project that’s still to be announced.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

