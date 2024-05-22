Jim Parsons gets candid over possible Sheldon return in The Big Bang Theory franchise

The Big Bang Theory has been over for some time, and Young Sheldon has officially come to an end, but Jim Parsons spills on whether his time in the franchise is over.

Could an older Sheldon return to the franchise? It’s unclear, with Young Sheldon ending with him starting his new life at Caltech, a part of Sheldon’s life that leads into his storyline in the original series.

The franchise isn’t over just yet, either, as Georgie Jr. and Mandy will get their own spin-off to hash out what happened in their marriage.

Per the original series, there are some missing pieces to what went wrong, as Georgie has been married more than once, which led many fans to speculate that there could be room for Parsons to return to the role of an older Sheldon. But the actor was candid about those plans.

Article continues after ad

“Look, never say never to anything. Life is long, God willing. But I don’t think so,” he told E! News.

Article continues after ad

Not only did Parsons star as Sheldon Cooper in the original sitcom, but he was also the producer of Young Sheldon. Safe to say he’s had his hand in creating a well-crafted universe. But after the finale of Young Sheldon, he might be ready to move on.

CBS

Parsons made his return as Sheldon one last time in the final episodes of the prequel spin-off to reveal Young Sheldon was a narration of his memoir. The series was a way for his original The Big Bang Theory character to revisit his childhood and explore the reality of his father’s death.

Article continues after ad

Parson wouldn’t be likely to return for the spin-off as it takes place after the events of Young Sheldon. An older Sheldon suddenly appearing doesn’t make much sense as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will only focus on the couple as they raise their child.

But this doesn’t mean Iain Armitage couldn’t make an appearance as young Sheldon again. Possibly returning home during a break as Georgie and Mandy’s storyline takes place.

Article continues after ad

Seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Netflix. You can read up on how the finale paid homage to the original series, whether Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff is ruining Young Sheldon, and new TV shows to stream this month.