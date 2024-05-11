Young Sheldon’s Big Bang Theory return has fans applauding the same thing

Young Sheldon‘s “future scene” featuring adult Sheldon actor Jim Parsons has Big Bang Theory viewers applauding the lack of laugh track — one of the original show’s most criticized elements.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series has just dropped the bombshell that everyone knew was coming with George’s death in Season 7 Episode 12. With only the Young Sheldon finale left to go, there’s no doubt that the final episode will be filled with tears and tragedy, but there’s also another scene that’s been confirmed to arrive: a flash forward with adult Sheldon.

The scene features a grown-up Sheldon with his wife Amy, with the two bickering over a small detail in Sheldon’s memoir. It’s been long speculated that Young Sheldon would be revealed to be Sheldon’s recollection, and the clip confirms it. However, that’s not what’s catching the attention of those watching — one thing that’s impressed everyone is the decision to not include a laugh track.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Young Sheldon is shot in a single-camera fashion without a studio audience, The Big Bang Theory stuck to the ways of classic sitcoms, utilizing a laugh track throughout the comedy series. This is typically one of the things that haters (and less-patient fans) will point out as an irritation from the original show. Over the years, it’s been accused of being over-used and annoying.

While it would have been incredibly strange for Young Sheldon to throw in a laugh track during the adult Sheldon scene, it’s still a relief for many, who aren’t used to seeing the Big Bang Theory universe in such a way.

Article continues after ad

As one fan said on X: “The jokes still aren’t that good but notice how much more natural they feel when the actors don’t have to pause for three seconds after each line to allow audience laughter.”

Another wrote: “Finally, an official version of Big Bang Theory without the laugh track,” while a third said: “Dude, it’s so weird seeing two Big Bang theory characters talk without that annoying a** laugh track.”

Article continues after ad

“I think without the laugh tracks the conversations are more snappy, and it feels like if the show (Big Bang Theory) had been done that way it could’ve been good,” said one comment.

Article continues after ad

For more, find out if George from Young Sheldon died in real life, read our full George Cooper obituary, and check out our Young Sheldon finale predictions.