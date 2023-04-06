Jack Black confirms School of Rock 20th anniversary reunion “jam”

The hit comedy School of Rock is now 20 years old, and that calls for a jam, according to star Jack Black.

As Jack Black sang in his hit 2003 comedy film, “There’s no way you can stop, the School of Rock!” And those words still ring true today.

The film School of Rock, which has now hit 20 years old, follows this plot: “Overly enthusiastic guitarist Dewey Finn gets thrown out of his bar band and finds himself in desperate need of work. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, he exposes his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates, much to the consternation of the uptight principal.”

The movie is still popular among its viewers and its cast, with many of the actors staying in touch with one another. And according to main star Jack Black, they’re all planning to reunite for another rock jam.

The cast of School of Rock still likes “to jam”

Jack Black has now confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he’s set to reunite with his younger School of Rock co-stars later this year, in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release. And while many members of the cast have already reunited over the years, this particular reunion is going to be a real rockin’ time:

“All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black stated. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Black added that he will “100 percent” upload photos and videos from the reunion to social media, so that fans can join in on the fun.

Black also told Entertainment Tonight last April that the film has remained a bright spot in his career: “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.” And many may agree, with a similarly popular Broadway musical being composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber back in 2015, as well as a Nickelodeon series – not by Andrew Lloyd Webber, sadly.

Jack Black is now starring in the Super Mario Bros. movie