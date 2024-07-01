John Wick director is remaking the most violent movie of 2024

John Wick director Chad Stahelski isn’t slowing down, with his next project being a remake of 2024’s most violent film, the aptly titled Kill.

Hindi-language action flick Kill opens in its native India on July 5, but the project already has a loyal fanbase following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. That includes Chad Stahelski, who Variety reports has now signed on for an English-language Kill remake.

Stahelski has made a name for himself as the mind behind some of the best action movies of all time, having directed all four entries in the iconic John Wick franchise.

In a statement reported by Variety, Stahelski called Kill “one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently.

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill and I’m looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that.”

Kill follows Amrit, a commando who learns the love of his life has been forced into an arranged marriage. While en route to stop the marriage, Amrit finds himself trapped on board a train that is being attacked by thieves and must fight to save himself and the train’s passengers.

The film has already received massive acclaim for its incredible fight choreography and over-the-top violence. In its review, Variety described Kill as “a shockingly graphic action showcase from an industry that typically plays violence in a more cartoony register.”

In addition to the Kill remake, Stahelski will next team with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill for a “serious” Highlander reboot and is currently developing a John Wick spin-off about Donnie Yen’s blind assassin Caine.

