John Wick star Lance Reddick reportedly dies aged 60

Lance Reddick, star of John Wick and The Wire, has reportedly died at the age of 60.

As reported by TMZ, Reddick was found dead in his home this morning, March 17. His cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, but the outlet’s sources have said it appears to be from natural causes.

Reddick is best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire from 2002 through 2008, as well as portraying loyal concierge Charon in the John Wick franchise. He will appear in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

The actor also starred in TV shows like Bosch, Fringe, Lost, and Oz. He appeared in 2014 cult favorite The Guest, as well as Angel Has Fallen and Godzilla vs. Kong.

In gaming, he’s also known for performances in Quantum Break, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Destiny, voicing Commander Zavala in the latter title. Late last year, he starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil adaptation.

Reddick had been participating in press ahead of the fourth John Wick movie’s release. He’d also been active on social media, sharing a photo of his dogs on March 16 and a video of himself on March 15.

Fans have started sharing tributes to the star on social media. “Lance Reddick… there’s no other way to say this besides this being a monumental loss,” one wrote.

“RIP Lance Reddick. A favorite from John Wick, but has been doing incredible work on TV for decades. It’s been a pleasure, Mr. Reddick,” another tweeted.

“Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” a third wrote.

James Gunn also paid tribute to Reddick, writing: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”