Invincible has fans hooked on its Season 2 storyline, as Mark Grayson runs into more trouble — but how many episodes are officially in the second season?

As fans know, Season 2 of the series was split into two parts. The first half released four episodes from November 3 to November 24 in 2023. While fans weren’t happy about having to hang on for Season 2 Part 2, it has proven to be worth the wait.

Episode 5 of the second season was officially released on March 14, with Mark returning to Earth after being beaten to a pulp by the Viltramies and helping the Thraxans rebuild their kingdom. The remaining episodes have fans excited as they follow the comic book storyline with the introduction of Anissa.

But it begs the question of how far Invincible Season 2 will and how many episodes total before fans have to wait for a third season.

How many episodes are in Invincible Season 2?

Invincible Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes.

New episodes are released every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video at 12am ET. The final episode of the Part 2 is titled, “I Thought You Were Stronger,” with fans already theorizing it will be a jaw-dropper to watch. Based on the episode title, fans of the original comic books were quickly able to determine where in the comics the line is from.

The finale of Part 2 will surely be bloody and change the fate of Mark moving forward. The episode is scheduled to be released on April 4.

There was a hefty hiatus between Season 1 and Season 2, with fans worrying they will have a long wait after the Part 2 finale. According to The Direct, fans can watch the final Season 2 episode with ease.

Producer Simon Racioppa assured: “Amazon picked up two and three together. So, we are deep in Season 3 at this point. So I can’t tell you exactly [when], but I can tell you it will not be the same wait between [Seasons] 1 and 2… We’re well in progress on Season 3, and it’s coming along great.”

Invincible Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can also find out more about Invincible Season 2’s release schedule, the show’s soundtrack, and its cast.

