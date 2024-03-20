What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 out?

It’s nearly that time again, Guardians: if you’re eagerly awaiting the next episode, here’s the exact release time for Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 on Prime Video.

Late last year, the first half of Invincible Season 2 ended on a dire note: Omni-Man’s back was broken, he was set to be executed, and General Kregg ordered Mark to continue the Viltrumite mission. In other words, he needs to prepare Earth for the empire’s rule, or else millions will die.

However, Episode 5 wasn’t too concerned with that. After some hesitation, Mark left Thraxa and returned to Earth… with his little brother, who’s now living with his mom.

Article continues after ad

The episode also came to an end on a massive cliffhanger — so, here’s what time you can find out what happens next in Invincible Season 2 Episode 6.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 release time

Invincible Season 2 Episode 6 will be released at 12am ET on Thursday, March 14.

The first half of the season dropped new episodes on Thursday evenings in the US, with the rest of the world forced to stay up super late or catch up on Friday mornings. That’s changed, with Part 2’s episodes all dropping on Thursdays. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

You can also find out about Invincible Season 2 Part 2’s release schedule, check out the show’s full soundtrack, and read more about the live-action Invincible movie currently in development.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.