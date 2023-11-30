Why isn’t Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 on tonight?

Invincible fans will no doubt be waiting on tenterhooks for Season 2 Episode 5 after last week’s jaw-dropping ending – so where is it, and why isn’t it on tonight?

After a somber opening stretch, with the trauma of Nolan – the violence, the lies – hanging over everyone and everything, Mark finally reunited with Omni-Man in the fourth episode.

In our review, we called it a “phenomenally violent, shocking, and infuriating” installment that “ups the ante, and the pain – and the worst is yet to come, we fear.”

However, fans also branded it “disgusting” for a different reason, and it relates to Invincible Episode 5 – so, where is it?

Where is Invincible Season 2 Episode 5?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 won’t be released until 2024, as the second season has just reached its midseason break.

This has been an incredibly controversial decision among the fans, who were left in “pain” after the showrunners confirmed the series wouldn’t be returning to Prime Video until next year. There are four more episodes to go in Season 2, but we won’t see any of them for “a few months”, so it’s looking like February/March 2024 at the very earliest.

Simon Racioppa, the co-showrunner of the series alongside Robert Kirkman, explained to The Hollywood Handle: “The decision [to split the season] was made afterwards. As we started producing the show, some issues came up, [we] talked to Amazon, so we thought this was the best way to present the show, now, with these four episodes instead of making the audience wait even longer. We will come back after a few months and give you the rest.”

Kirkman also told Collider: “I’ve seen people on the internet that are like, ‘Oh, why are you doing that? Why are you holding these four episodes back? I want the whole season.’ And that’s the wrong way to look at it. We’re giving you four episodes early.

“I try to be a glass-half-full kind of guy. It was something that was somewhat of a practical thing because it was taking so long to get the show done. But I think that when we saw where the show was falling, schedule-wise, leading into that holiday, you can sometimes lose audiences when you get into the holiday season, and there’s New Year’s, and then there’s all kinds of stuff going on at the beginning of the year and everything.”

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

