Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny epic new trailer reveals de-aged Harrison Ford

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Lucasfilm officially revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which gave a first look at a de-aged Harrison Ford.

After nearly 15 years without a new film, the Indiana Jones franchise is finally coming back in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Through pre-release details, fans knew that Harrison Ford would once again reprise his role as the iconic archaeology professor and would appear digitally de-aged in some parts of the film.

Now, Lucasfilms revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Brazil Comic Con 2022, which showcased some stunning action set pieces and a de-aged Ford.

Article continues after ad

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gets new trailer

The trailer starts off with narration from Sallah, Jones’s longtime friend and fellow archaeologist, who yearns for the days when his life was still full of adventure.

While Jones tries to assure Sallah that “those days have come and gone,” Sallah answers by saying “Perhaps. Perhaps not.” The trailer then cut between scenes of old and new adventures, and the audience is shown plenty of new characters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s here we get our first look at the digitally de-aged Ford, which looks absolutely stunning in this trailer. Though only seen in close-up once very briefly, the CGI work on Ford makes it appear as though he just stepped off the set of Raids of the Lost Ark.

Article continues after ad

Next, fans got their first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character Helena Brody, who is Jones’ goddaughter. We also see Mads Mikkelsen who plays former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist, Voller.

The rest of the narration comes from Jones recounting his life experience and the adventures he’s gone on over the years.

Finally, Jones grabs his iconic hat and whip as the iconic Indiana Jones theme plays over action-packed scenes of a modern-day Indie evading a gunman through a street parade.

While some fans were no doubt concerned about the 80-year-old Ford returning to reprise his role, the trailer reaffirms that he’s right at home with Indie after all these years. Fans can look forward to the release next summer on July 30, 2023.