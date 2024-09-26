Bungie teases new Destiny 2 Pantheon boss rush spinoff after event’s success

The Destiny 2 developers have teased that a new spinoff event, similar to that of Pantheon with Into The Light, is currently in the works, with a release slated for the fourth major update next year.

The developers of Destiny 2 have announced a huge chunk of changes that are giving the player base new hope for the franchise. After the announcement of layoffs at Bungie, as well as news of reduced content plans and the arrival of a mobile game, the future looked grim for the looter shooter.

Article continues after ad

However, the September 25 announcement has given much-needed hope to the player base, with promises of new raids, new content, and a revitalized focus from the devs to give the community what it wants.

Part of this announcement was a teaser that Bungie is working on a follow-up to the highly popular Pantheon event that took place during Into The Light.

Bungie Destiny 2’s Pantheon pit Guardians against a grueling set of raid bosses of increasing difficulty.

Bungie has teased that a new event will be coming in the fourth major update of next year. The event, which is yet to be named will be similar to that of Pantheon, a boss rush mode that saw Guardians take on a gauntlet consecutively harder raid bosses.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the developers, this new event will let them “experiment with legacy raid and dungeon offerings to create surprising aspirational challenges”. This means that we should expect to see bosses from raids gone by, and potentially even ones that have been sunsetted.

Bungie has explained that they’re in the very early stages of development for the event, so there isn’t too much to go off of right now, but they have promised to share more details when they’re available.

Article continues after ad

As per usual though, we can expect that there’ll be a heap of rewards for participating in the event, as well as greater rewards for defeating the more challenging bosses in the gauntlet. Similarly, a title for clearing the entire thing should be up for grabs, giving more incentives for hardcore raiders to try their luck with the mode.