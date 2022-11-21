Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed in first image

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “daughter” in Indiana Jones 5 has finally been revealed in a first-look image.
It’s been 14 years since Indiana Jones survived a nuke in a fridge and faced off against aliens in a chamber of crystal skeletons – but next year, the beloved big-screen archaeologist will return.
Indiana Jones 5 has been through development hell and back, but we’re finally getting a peek of what to expect, including tidbits about the movie’s Space Race plot and de-aging for “Raiders-era Indy.”
Now, we’ve been given a first look at the character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as a few more details about who she is in the story.
Indiana Jones 5 reveals Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character
In a first-look image shared by Empire, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character Helena can be seen alongside Harrison Ford’s Indy.
In an interview with the outlet, the Fleabag star teased: “She’s a mystery and a wonder,” while director James Mangold described Helena as “slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter” and Ford said she’s “a pioneer in ethical accounting.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Discussing how she got the role, Waller-Bridge said: “[Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy] was in London and asked to have dinner with me, and casually mentioned this.
“I immediately ordered ten bottles of wine. Then it was the fastest I’ve ever read a script; I came out of a sort of haze afterwards. I just couldn’t believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it. And then I had a Zoom and screamed, ‘YES!’ at them all.”
While the actress is best known for comedy, she “loved” getting stuck into the action set-pieces. “Honestly, I just loved it,” she said.
“When you’re playing a character who throws herself on the back of a vehicle, there’s no acting around that. You just have to bloody do it.”
You can find out more about Indiana Jones 5 here.