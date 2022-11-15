Indiana Jones 5 director confirms Harrison Ford won’t be replaced

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Indiana Jones is one of Harrison Ford’s most iconic roles, and it seems like no one can replace him – and now it’s been confirmed that nobody will, by the director of Indiana Jones 5 himself.

Indiana Jones is one of the biggest film franchises out there. And after over 50 years onscreen, Harrison Ford has easily placed himself as the one and only whip-slinging archaeology professor. Having first appeared as the character in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ford has played the title role in all four films of the franchise, as well as giving a brief appearance on The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

However, Ford obviously can’t play the role forever, so there’s been speculation about what will happen to the character and the franchise once Ford officially steps down. Will the series end, or will Jones be recast?

Now, Harrison Ford has been adamant that he won’t be recast, but he may not have the final say. However, now that the fifth film in the franchise is about to come out – which will still star Ford for seemingly the last time – the director of the movie has taken Ford’s stance.

There will be no replacing Indiana Jones, according to James Mangold

Director of Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold – who first joined the currently untitled sequel in 2020, after Steven Spielberg had stepped down as director – has confirmed in a tweet that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones will never be replaced.

According to the below Twitter conversation, there had been rumors surrounding test screenings of the fifth film, in which a woman took on the role of Indiana Jones at the film’s end, an action which had been received poorly by audiences.

However, not only did Mangold deny that any test screenings had taken place, the director also emphasised that no such replacement was happening. According to him, “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”

Now, this tweet does not necessarily state that Harrison Ford himself won’t be replaced, just that Indiana Jones won’t be. But it seems pretty unlikely that anyone will be considered for the role.

And judging by how attached Ford is to the role – unlike his other prominent role, Han Solo, who he wished had died in return of the Jedi – it seems almost cruel to replace him. Especially after seeing how emotional the actor got during the film’s D23 presentation.

And in the age of constant reboots and sequels, it may be hard to say goodbye to Indiana Jones, but it’ll be best for everyone if we let the series retire along with the actor that made it so popular.

Indiana Jones 5 will premiere in cinemas on June 30, 2023.