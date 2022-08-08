Idris Elba teases upcoming DC project and fans hope it’s a Bloodsport solo movie

In an interview, The Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba revealed he’s in talks for a big project with DC. Fans are theorizing it could be related to his character Bloodsport.

Despite a tumultuous period of DC superhero movies and television shows, 2021’s James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad was a hit with critics and fans despite the tepid box office returns.

One of the standout performances in The Suicide Squad came from Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport.

Idris Elba teases upcoming DC project

Even though the DCEU’s future is a bit in jeopardy with the new WBD head David Zaslav saying that the studio has “reset” the franchise, The Suicide Squad’s spinoff Peacemaker is still set to receive a second season.

In a recent interview with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes reporter Erik Davis, Elba was asked which of the two comic book franchises he would appear in next. Elba responded that it would most likely be another DC project before he reprised his MCU role as the Asgardian Heimdall.

Although Heimdall is dead in the MCU, the character did appear in the Thor: Love & Thunder post-credits scene, giving fans hope that he could return in the future.

But in the DC universe, Elba’s existing character seems to have a much more solid future.

Fans theorize about Bloodsport movie

The response to Elba’s cryptic answer has been primarily excitement from fans of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Fans have already begun theorizing whether this role would be a spinoff movie for Bloodsport, or his own series. Given that Elba said he has “a really big thing cooking” it seems unlikely it would be just a Peacemaker cameo.

One fan immediately proposed a Bloodsport show that could pit the character against rival Peacemaker.

Another suggested that, given the character’s history with Superman, Bloodsport could appear opposite the Man of Steel in his next picture.

Regardless of where he appears next, DC fans are surely excited that they will get to see Idris Elba as Bloodsport in the future.