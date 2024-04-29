Baby Reindeer’s ‘real-life Martha’ threatens to sue and ‘kick Netflix’s a**’

A woman accused of being Baby Reindeer’s stalker has slammed the Netflix series, threatening to sue the streaming platform and “kick its a**” as internet sleuths hunt for the real Martha.

Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real-life stalking ordeal, explored via Donny’s (also played by Gadd) experience with Martha (Jessica Gunning), a woman who becomes obsessed with him after he gives her a free cup of tea in a pub.

Its incredible success (two weeks at the top of the Netflix chart and poised for awards glory) has led people to speculate on the real identities of its characters. A police investigation has already been launched after a man was falsely accused of being Gadd’s abuser.

Article continues after ad

However, Fiona Harvey, 58, believes she inspired Martha, but denies the events of the series and plans to sue the streaming service.

“I have a claim against Netflix as this is being billed as part of a true story. There’s a fat actress that’s supposed to be me,” she told The Scottish Sun.

Article continues after ad

“I’m a highly competent lawyer. I’d have to do it myself. I’m very good. I have a photographic memory and can memorise huge files. I was top in my school at everything. People are probably saying I’m a mass murderer. This can’t continue. I will kick their a**es.”

Article continues after ad

As per The Sun, Harvey said she hasn’t seen Gadd in around 12 years. “I read about Baby Reindeer when it came up at the Fringe. He’s come up with this character called Martha and he has put me right in the frame,” she told the outlet.

“This is a programme for the 20-somethings. The people with no lives, no jobs, whatever. I don’t want to be a celebrity.”

While Gadd hasn’t commented on whether or not Harvey was the basis for Martha, he recently urged fans not to “speculate on who any of the real life people could be… that’s not the point of our show.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, find out what we know about the possibility of Baby Reindeer Season 2 and 10 shows and movies you should watch next.