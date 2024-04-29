Tom Holland reveals he’s seen Challengers — and everyone’s saying the same thing

Tom Holland has clearly already seen Zendaya’s new movie, but it hasn’t stopped fans from all making the same joke about Challengers.

Zendaya has been on everyone’s minds in recent months. After returning to the role of Chani in Dune: Part Two, she quickly focused on her next project: Challengers. As her first leading role in a feature film (marking her official outing as a producer, too), all eyes have been on the star, including those of her real-life partner, Tom Holland.

The two embarked on a real-world romance after starring in the most recent Spider-Man trilogy, playing on-screen beaus Peter Parker and MJ. Holland caused a stir when he posted on Instagram yesterday, sharing the Challengers poster and writing the caption: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

Instagram/Tom Holland

It’s a seemingly innocent post, with Holland supporting Zendaya, and obviously an effort to encourage others head to theaters this week to watch Challengers.

But his vow to watch the sports movie has some fans concerned about what he saw. It’s no secret that Challengers is pretty raunchy, with Zendaya getting close to her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist — with both at the same time on one occasion, thanks to that wildly popular three-way kiss scene.

As such, fans are sending Tom warnings about what he’s going to encounter, despite the fact that he would have already seen it long ago (having attended the UK premiere in London).

“Tom wait!” said one comment. Another added: “Oh sh*t, Tom no,” while a third added: “Spider-Man: she ain’t coming home.”

“Someone tell him to record his reaction for us,” one fan requested.

One comment said: “Tom Holland definitely cried when he seen Zendaya in Challengers.”

However, this isn’t anything new. From the moment the trailer was released, jokes were at the ready to tease the Spider-Man actor about what Zendaya gets up to in the new movie.

