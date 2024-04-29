From star reveals Season 3 release window — but it’s not good news

There’s both good and bad news for fans of sci-fi series From, as actress Angela Moore reveals vital news about the release of Season 3.

So far, details around From Season 3 have been largely sparse, but Bakta actress Angela Moore has just dropped a clanger of a release window update — new episodes won’t be seen until Fall 2024.

On a now-deleted Instagram post picked up on Reddit, Moore had replied to user questions about the impending release, teasing no further information other than just “the fall!” It was originally speculated by fans that new episodes would be released this summer.

With no exact date for when this could be, fans of the show could be waiting up to seven months to find out what happened to Tabitha after her mysterious escape in the Season 2 finale.

However, the actress also confirmed that she has wrapped up filming for From Season 3, which has already been temporarily delayed by last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Other cast members in the show are still filming, with local fans spotting various parts of Fromville still resurrected at the end of April.

Outside of the new release window, almost nothing about From Season 3 has been revealed. While Amazon MGM has teased part of Kenny‘s potential storyline — albeit in a very cryptic way — the biggest clue for what fans are about to see next comes from information that’s already available.

At the end of From Season 2, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wakes up in a hospital where a doctor tells her she was found on the side of a trail by hikers three days earlier. She realizes that she has escaped to the outside world after a mysterious boy shoved her out of a window.

Given the emphasis on her character, it makes the most sense for From Season 3 to at least lead with what really happened — but fans will have to wait a while to find out for sure.