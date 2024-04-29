TV & Movies

From star reveals Season 3 release window — but it’s not good news

Jasmine Valentine
Bakta in FromAmazon MGM+

There’s both good and bad news for fans of sci-fi series From, as actress Angela Moore reveals vital news about the release of Season 3.

So far, details around From Season 3 have been largely sparse, but Bakta actress Angela Moore has just dropped a clanger of a release window update — new episodes won’t be seen until Fall 2024.

On a now-deleted Instagram post picked up on Reddit, Moore had replied to user questions about the impending release, teasing no further information other than just “the fall!” It was originally speculated by fans that new episodes would be released this summer.

With no exact date for when this could be, fans of the show could be waiting up to seven months to find out what happened to Tabitha after her mysterious escape in the Season 2 finale.

However, the actress also confirmed that she has wrapped up filming for From Season 3, which has already been temporarily delayed by last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Other cast members in the show are still filming, with local fans spotting various parts of Fromville still resurrected at the end of April.

Outside of the new release window, almost nothing about From Season 3 has been revealed. While Amazon MGM has teased part of Kenny‘s potential storyline — albeit in a very cryptic way — the biggest clue for what fans are about to see next comes from information that’s already available.

At the end of From Season 2, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wakes up in a hospital where a doctor tells her she was found on the side of a trail by hikers three days earlier. She realizes that she has escaped to the outside world after a mysterious boy shoved her out of a window.

Given the emphasis on her character, it makes the most sense for From Season 3 to at least lead with what really happened — but fans will have to wait a while to find out for sure.

About The Author

Jasmine Valentine

Jasmine Valentine is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's the go-to source for all things Young Sheldon, as well as many Netflix originals. Jasmine has also written for the likes of Total Film, The Daily Beast, and Radio Times. You can email her here: jasmine.waters@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Cole Hauser as Rip in Yellowstone
TV & Movies
Yellowstone star has one wish for final episodes
Jessica Cullen
Poster for the MCU's Avengers: Endgame
TV & Movies
Avengers: Endgame directors slam notion of “superhero fatigue”
Kayla Harrington
The animated Justice League
TV & Movies
James Gunn addresses demands to reboot iconic DC animated series
Kayla Harrington
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
TV & Movies
Woman accused of being Baby Reindeer stalker slams series for “bullying”
Kayla Harrington
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech