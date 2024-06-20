Human Centipede director responds to cheeky homage in The Boys

The Boys recently paid tribute to cult horror movie The Human Centipede, and that film’s writer-director, Tom Six, thinks the homage is “great.”

The Human Centipede caused something of a stir when it hit screens back in 2009, thanks to the horror movie‘s shocking central concept, in which a mad scientist stitches his victims together — and there’s no nice way of saying this — mouth-to-anus.

The Boys also likes to shock viewers, and in Episode 2 of Season 4, the superhero show featured a scene that’s clearly inspired by The Human Centipede.

The sequence in question plays out midway through proceedings, when Frenchie and Kimiko chase Splinter into a locker room, only to find multiple clones of the character pleasuring themselves from behind.

We asked Tom Six — the twisted writer-director responsible for The Human Centipede — how he feels about the homage, and he said: “I think it’s great that after so many years, The Human Centipede is still going so strong. It has become part of pop culture and I noticed that a new generation discovered it, too, so I don’t think it will stop soon.”

He’s not wrong, as since hitting screens, The Human Centipede has appeared everywhere, being the “butt” of jokes on multiple late-night talk shows (as illustrated in the above video). It’s also been referenced in the likes of South Park, Family Guy, Community, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, and Deadpool 2.

As for the Human Centipede homage in The Boys, it’s already been censored in India, helping the scene to become Season 4’s most talked-about moment.

